SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois residents who need help paying their utility bills amid high energy prices have a place to turn for financial relief.

Gov. JB Pritzker is encouraging families in need to apply for assistance through the Help Illinois Families Program. $150 million is available, this includes an additional $80 million for those whose utilities may be shut off at any moment.

This extra money is expected to support more than 50,000 additional residents.

Financial help can range from $250 to a maximum of $5,000.

For more information, go to www.helpillinoisfamilies.com to apply or call the hotline for real-time assistance in over 30 languages at 1-833-711-0374.