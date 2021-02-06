Principal at South Carolina school moves into the driver’s seat

PIEDMONT, S.C. — Taking heed to what he sees as the true responsibilities of being a principal, Tommy Bolger of Wren Elementary School in Piedmont, South Carolina decided to drive the extra mile.

“It’s important for them to see what the principal is, not like when I was in school, ‘The bad guy’, it’s all about relationships with the kids,” Bolger said.

Beyond his passions of being the school’s principal, Bolger also has a passion for driving, and decided to make that part of his job when the regular bus driver for the district went on leave.

“The kids were getting to school an hour late in the morning, which meant they were missing instruction, especially middle and high school. They were missing class periods,” Bolger said.

An unacceptable situation for a principal, Bolger got behind the wheel every morning at 6 a.m. to bus three children himself.

“To me it was a no-brainer, once your district asks you to, for your help, of course you’re going to help,” Bolger said.

Students have taken notice to the principal’s extra efforts to ensure the students can learn.

“If he can do two jobs or if he can drive a bus and drop kids off at home or bring them to school and be a principal, do all that hard work, we can do something hard too,” Wren Elementary student Summer Owens said.