CHICAGO — A presser is being held Monday morning with Alderman Sigcho-Lopez to address the community’s growing security concerns for street vendors.

Community members plan to discuss the challenges they face while running their businesses from crime to food licensing requirements.

Over the past year, there have been a string of attacks on street vendors, some reporting they had been robbed at gunpoint multiple times.

Street vendors are especially vulnerable because they work alone and usually only deal with cash.

Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot had suggested vendors go cashless to help diffuse the risk, but several vendors responded that it would not be feasible for them citing technological challenges as an obstacle.

Aldermen and community leaders asked the 10th district police to step up patrol in early mornings. Volunteers also organized a citizen’s patrol to provide more security.

Food licensing agreements have also made it hard for business due to regulations of preparing food on carts.

Early 2023, concerns were taken to the city’s department of business affairs and consumer protection due to street vendors’ impact on the neighborhood’s economy.

Ald. Sigcho-Lopez and the Little Village community council will be present Monday morning to share more updates.