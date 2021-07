CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — President Joe Biden will make his first visit to Illinois Wednesday since taking office.

Biden will appear at McHenry County Community College to promote his near trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. One of the key items in the package is making college more affordable.

McHenry County is the only collar county that didn’t vote for Biden.

He’s expected to get support from numerous Illinois Democrats, including Rep. Lauren Underwood and Rep. Sean Casten.