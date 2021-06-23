Pregnant mother loses baby in Woodridge tornado

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — Sunday night’s tornado caused the unimaginable for one Woodridge woman and her unborn child.

Family members tell WGN that a pregnant mother was rushed to the hospital after a tree crashed through her roof.

Katie Wilson’s family says she was seven months pregnant when the tornado struck her home in Woodridge on Sunday. Wilson’s home was one of more than 100 significantly impacted by a tornado that tore through the southwest suburbs.

Katie, Bryan, and their daughter Ryen Wilson sought shelter inside their Woodridge home as the EF-3 tornado passed. Katie’s aunt, Gina Gordey, says that a tree crashed through the family’s roof, severely injuring her.

She was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, but the couple’s unborn son did not survive. Katie Wilson was airlifted to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she is being seen by specialists and undergoing additional surgery for her injuries.

Gordey has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for mounting medical bills and funeral expenses for Wilson’s unborn son.

In a statement to WGN, the family said, “We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support Katie and our family have received. It really shows how amazing Katie’s community is that so many people are offering kind words and generous support in such a hard time. We are so thankful.”

