Pre-sliced fruit sold at Walmart recalled over listeria concerns

Some pre-sliced fruit that is sold at Walmart is being recalled.

This involves containers of apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples and cantaloupe that are labeled “Freshness Guaranteed.”

The sell-by dates are between October 3 and October 11.

Country Fresh is recalling the products as a precaution measure after listeria was detected on their equipment.

According to the FDA, “the recall is a precautionary measure due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes detected on equipment used in an area near where these products are packed. FDA discovered these findings during a recent inspection.”

More information on the website. Or contact Customer Service at: 1-877-251-8300 Monday – Friday 8 AM to 5PM CST