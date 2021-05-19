Prayer vigil held as search continues for missing 12-year-old boy with autism in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. — Balloons to mark hope were put up Wednesday as the search for a missing boy with autism in Hammond continued into the fifth day.

As several units continued the large-scale search, friends and family held a prayer vigil Wednesday night.

“I just want to find my son, like please whatever y’all could do, call whoever, do whatever, at this point I don’t know, I’ve ran out of options,” father Leslie Carter said.

Hammond police said the 12-year-old, from Kansas City, left the Best Western at 3830 179th Street around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. He is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kyrin was wearing dark blue shorts with a light blue stripe and a blue short sleeve shirt. He was not wearing shoes.

The family was in town for an engagement party.

Previously, dogs picked up on a scent near the water. On Tuesday, Hammond police focused their attention on the Little Calumet River, searching by air and boat.

“I love my nephew, and we are always going to be looking for you,” said Carter’s aunt Keisha said Tuesday.

It’s been an exhaustive search featuring several agencies on the air and ground, plus scores of volunteers.

“Concerned about the little boy, because I have kids myself and it hurts my heart,” said Mariana, who came to help from Blue Island. “Not knowing what’s going on with him.”

Family and friends have put up several flyers all over the area to be on the lookout. If located, do not approach Kyrin, because it could scare him, and call 911.