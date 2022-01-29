Powerful winter storm causes thousands of nationwide flight delays

CHICAGO — As several states along the East Coast endure the powerful winter storm, there are thousands of flight cancellations across the board.

Cancellations and delays due to the heavy snow and wind on the east coast may impact thousands. So, if you’re flying out of Chicago Saturday you should check on your flight early. according to flightaware.com, more than 3,400 flights in the United States are cancelled.

As the storm makes its way across the East Coast, states impacted heavily by the weather are seeing significant cancellations at airports. Flight Aware indicates more than 90%of flights at Boston’s Logan Airport and nearly 100% of New York’s LaGuardia flights are cancelled. Also, according to flight aware, Delta Airlines and American Airlines have each cancelled more than 450 of their flights.

As of Saturday morning, the Department of Aviation O’Hare and Midway have 184 flights cancelled.