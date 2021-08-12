Power restored for 95% of ComEd customers following storms

Power has been restored for more than 341,000 ComEd customers impacted by severe thunderstorms that swept through the Chicago region this week.

Around-the-clock power restoration efforts continue after three waves of storms raged through the area. ComEd said about 11,000 customers remain without power. Lake and McHenry counties are currently the most affected, with thousands still in the dark Thursday as of 6:30 p.m.

“ComEd crews are focused on restoring power to every customer as quickly and safely as possible,” said Terry Donnelly, president and COO of ComEd.

Following the series of storms, residents reported several downed trees and power lines in the region. ComEd adds that additional assistance has arrived from neighboring states, Ohio and Iowa and others.

Click here for a summary of outage information for each Illinois county.