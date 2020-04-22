Postal Service offers $25K reward after men hold down carrier, steal mail in Blue Island

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. – The United States Postal Service is offering a $25,000 reward after mail was stolen from a postal vehicle.

On Saturday, April 11, authorities were dispatched to the 120 block of South Artesian Avenue on the report of a robbery.

Police said a mail carrier was grabbed and held down by two men as another entered his vehicle to steal mail, parcels and personal items.

The suspects, described as African American men wearing face masks, fled westbound in a grey Jeep on 120th Street.

The mail carrier’s vehicle was not taken during the robbery and no injuries were reported.

A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information, you can make an anonymous tip by calling 877-876-2455.