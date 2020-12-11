Postal Service: Nearly 20 packages found dumped in Southwest Side garbage handled by FedEx, not USPS

CHICAGO – The United States Postal Service said nearly 20 packages found dumped in a Southwest Side alley garbage can were handled by FedEx.

A social media post in the 19th Ward got neighbors attention Monday after several recent complaints about the quality of service coming out of the Mount Greenwood Post Office.

Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th Ward) said he contacted the Postal Service to conduct an investigation into the matter.

On Thursday night, the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General (USPS OIG) investigation determined the 19 reported packages found discarded were never provided to the Postal Service for processing and delivery.

The packages were handled by FedEx and not the Postal Service, USPS said. The matter has been turned over to FedEx for any additional review.