Post Office offers $25k reward after armed robbery of letter carrier

CHICAGO — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to help find the suspects wanted for an armed robbery of a letter carrier in January.

The robbery occurred in the 4900 block of West Superior Street just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 17.

Two men in their 20s fled the area in a white 2019 Toyota Camry with an orange Illinois dealer plate.

The first suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s with a dark complexion, 6’ tall, 200 lbs., and was wearing a grey hooded jacket, blue jeans with a camouflage-colored facemask.

The second suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s with a light-brown complexion, 5’10”, 165 lbs., and was wearing a black-colored hooded jacket, black jeans and a black facemask.

Do not take action to apprehend the suspects yourself. You can submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.