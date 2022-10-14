STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating whether a serial killer in Northern California could be the same person who killed two people in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood, according to KTXL.

The Rogers Park murders happened in the fall of 2018, the suspect known as “The Duck Walk Killer.” A person approached Douglass Watts and shot him while he was walking his dogs near his home in the 1400 block of West Sherwin Avenue. The next day, Eliyahu Moscowitz was shot while he was walking on a path in the 1100 block of West Lunt Avenue.

Both men had been shot execution-style. They both also had their wallets and phones still on them when they were found by police.

Police said the same gun was used in both killings.

There are similarities in the way the Stockton and Rogers Park suspects walk. Stockton police have pointed out the man’s unusual gait, uneven stride and upright posture. Chicago police noted distinguishing characteristics in “The Duck Walk Killer.”

Beginning in April of last year, six people have been killed in Stockton and Oakland. The last attack happened late last month. Ballistics link all of the killings.

Chicago police have not confirmed they are in contact with Stockton police. A Stockton police spokesman said a tip prompted them to reach out.

A $125,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the serial killer.

