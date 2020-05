CHICAGO — A possible chemical spill has prompted an evacuation at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in the Loop.

On Friday afternoon, crews responded to a chemical spill alarm at the courthouse, which is located at 219 S. Dearborn Street.

Crews at the scene reportedly raised the response to a level 2 hazmat.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Blue Line trains are bypassing the Jackson Street station, according to the CTA.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.