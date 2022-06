CHICAGO — A partial wall collapse near McCormick Place impacted driver’s evening commute.

Bricks fell from the wall onto northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive. It is unknown what caused the structure to crumble partially.

Law enforcement closed off the section of the road to keep drivers away from the rubble.

It is unknown if the falling brick struck anyone.

The closed-off area is expected to reopen sometime after 11 p.m.