Porter Moser will leave Loyola to be the head coach at Oklahoma: Reports

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 19: Head coach Porter Moser of the Loyola Chicago Ramblers looks on from the sideline during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Mens Basketball Tournament held at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Whenever a coach at a mid-major school starts to have success, the immediate question is whether this person will leave to take a job at a bigger school.

Since the teams Final Four run in 2018, Loyola head coach Porter Moser had turned down chances to take a bigger job, instead choosing to continue to build the Ramblers program in Rogers Park.

But on Friday, it appears that an offer was too good for the coach to refuse.

Sources have confirmed that Loyola’s Porter Moser will be named the next head coach at Oklahoma. Deal is being finalized. #OU — Joe Henricksen (@joehoopsreport) April 2, 2021

Per numerous reports, the first from Joe Hendricksen of City/Suburban Hoops Report and the Sun Times, Moser will be accepting the coaching position at Oklahoma. The school has yet to confirm the move.

Since taking over the Ramblers in 2011, Moser has brought the school its greatest stretch of success since their heyday in the 1960s when they won a national championship. They advanced to the Final Four in 2018 as an 11th seed, made the NIT the following season, then in 2021 made a run to the Sweet 16 as an eighth seed.

Moser finishes his tenure at Loyola with a 188-141 record with three Missouri Valley Conference regular season titles and two tournament titles.