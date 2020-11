CHICAGO — A popular South Side pastor has died.

Bishop Willie James Campbell has died, according to a Facebook post by his wife Lori Campbell.

Campbell was the pastor of St. James Ministries – Church of God in Christ, known as the Judah Complex in the West Pullman neighborhood.

“The family, St. James Ministries and I are broken and will need your prayers and love. Please allow ample time for processing this huge loss,” the post said.

It is unknown how he died.