A new poll indicated changes in the GOP primary for Illinois Governor.

State Senator Darren Bailey is surging ahead according to the new WBEZ/Sun Times numbers.

The new poll suggests that Bailey has a nearly 2-to-1 advantage over Richard Irvin.

Irvin was Aurora Friday and insists there’s still time.

“Two and a half weeks left in the campaign that’s a lifetime in politics,” he said. “Over the next couple of weeks we are going to change our strategy, like most other campaigns changed their strategy as well.”

According to the poll, 32% of likely Republican Primary Voters surveyed last week said they’d vote for Bailey.

Irvin fell behind with just 17%. Crypto Currency entrepreneur Jesse Sullivan registered 11%.

“This simply confirms what we already know,” Bailey told WGN News. “We’re outworking I would say every campaign combined.”

Sullivan is now on the offensive and argues that he’s can win in Chicago and downstate Illinois.

“The more people learn about Irvin they see he’s a fraud,” he said. “I’m the true conservative.”



The primary is set for Tuesday June 28.