CHICAGO — With just 19 days left in the campaign, it’s crunch time ahead of the election.

With the debates now in the rearview mirror, the campaigns of Darren Bailey and JB Pritzker have increased their focus on voter turnout.

In Springfield Wednesday, Republican Darren Bailey launched a four-day 16-stop bus tour across Illinois.

“We’re less than three weeks away from firing JB Pritzker and it’s getting better every day. The movement is growing,” Bailey said.

Since securing the GOP nomination in late June, Bailey has struggled to raise money. His financial disadvantage is staggering — during the third quarter, Bailey spent $1.6 million compared to $38 million spent by Pritzker.

Overnight, the downstate farmer turned lawmaker received a $1 million boost from Republican mega donor Dick Uihlein.

Polls show Pritzker holding a commanding lead over Bailey, but the incumbent said he’s not taking his foot off the gas pedal.

“I don’t take anything for granted,” Pritzker said. “We’ve got a field operation that’s working all across the state.”

Over the next week, the Pritzker campaign says the candidate try to lift up Democrats down the ballot making various stops throughout Illinois.

As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 250,000 Illinoisans have already voted.