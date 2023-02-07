CHICAGO — Nearly 4,000 voters in Chicago’s 5th Ward received a ballot for the upcoming municipal election which contained an error.

The ballot incorrectly listed Adrienne Irmer, who was removed from the ballot in January after it was determined she lives in another ward, as a candidate for alderperson, the Chicago Board of Elections confirmed to WGN News.

“We sincerely regret this error and we apologize for the inconvenience,” the Board of Election stated, acknowledging the mistake.

The vote-by-mail ballots were sent to more than 3,900 5th Ward residents. Most have since been mailed new ballots and contacted about the mistake.

Ballots containing Irmer’s name that was already submitted will still be counted, Bever said, unless a second ballot is submitted by the same voter.

“This is to ensure that no voters accidentally vote twice related to this issue,” Bever said.

So far, voters have not returned any misprinted ballots.