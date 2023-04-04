CHICAGO — Chicago residents voted for their new Alderperson’s Tuesday night.

Following the results of the Feb. 28 elections, 14 wards were still looking for their next City Council representative during the April 4 runoff election.

Find out below who was elected to represent your ward for the Chicago City Council:

Ward 4

LAMONT ROBINSON

Lamont Robinson has been a State Representative since 2019, representing parts of the South Side and South Loop. He is Illinois’ first black openly gay lawmaker. In Springfield, he helped pass $15M in funding for a new South Side LGBTQ community center. Robinson also owns his own Allstate Insurance agency.

He has the backing of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (a former 4th Ward alderwoman), Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Robinson won 46.3% of the vote on February 28th.

Ward 5

DESMON YANCY

Desmon Yancy is the Director of Community Organizing for Inter-city Muslim Action Network. He helped push for a civilian police board to oversee CPD.

Earned the endorsement of outgoing Ald. Leslie Hairston. Also endorsed by CTU and SEIU. He got 26% of the vote on Feb. 28. Says he backs the CBA while Hone does not. Yancy has about $288k in campaign cash.

Ward 6

WILLIAM HALL

William Hall is the Senior pastor of St. James Community Church and has worked with Rev. Jesse Jackson at Rainbow PUSH as field director. Hall is backed by the progressive organization United Working Families and the Chicago Teachers Union, as well as Governor Pritzker and outgoing Ald. Roderick Sawyer.

Ward 10

PETER CHICO

Peter Chico’s grandfather was a well-known union leader at U.S. Steel in the 1970’s. Chicago was born and raised in the ward and worked at various non-profits before becoming a Chicago police officer and serving on his Local School Council. Chico says he would push to keep schools open in the area and wants more economic development in the ward.

Ward 11

NICOLE LEE

Incumbent Nicole Lee was appointed to this position in March of 2022, after Patrick Daley Thompson was convicted of tax fraud. Lee is the first Chinese-American member of Chicago’s City Council, and is now running for a full 4-year term. Ald. Lee’s father was an aide to Richard M. Daley, who made a rare public appearance at a fundraiser for Lee earlier this year. She has been endorsed by Governor J.B. Pritzker, Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, and Paul Vallas, among others.

Ward 21

RONNIE MOSLEY

Mosely is the founder of Homegrown Strategy Group. He was elected to Simeon Local School Council and serves on the board of March For Our Lives. Mosley has been endorsed by outgoing Ald. Brookins, Fr. Michael Pfleger, and Governor J.B. Pritzker. He has also received campaign donations from the Chicago Teachers Union and SEIU.

Ward 24

MONIQUE L. SCOTT

Incumbent Ald. Monique Scott was appointed to the seat in June 2022, taking it over from her brother Michael Scott. Their father was Michael Scott Sr., a former President of the Chicago Board of Education and political operative with Mayors Washington and Daley.

Ald. Scott says she is advocating for more police and detectives for the ward, as well as affordable housing.

Ward 29

Editorial Note: Ward 29 has still yet to be announced.

Ward 30

RUTH CRUZ

Cruz works as an admissions director at Roosevelt University and is an elected member of the Foreman College and Career Academy Local School Council. She is supported by outgoing Ald. Reboyras as well as Aldermen Nick Sposato and Felix Cardona.

Ward 36

GIL VILLEGAS

Seeking a 3rd term in this seat. Ald. Villegas is the Chair of the City Council Latino Caucus who once was a close ally of Lori Lightfoot working as her floor leader. He is a Marine veteran who worked in various government agencies prior to his election, and unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2022. He has been endorsed by Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Rep. Danny Davis and Rep. Mike Quigley. Villegas got 46.49% of the vote in February.

Ward 43

TIMMY KNUDSEN

Was appointed to this seat in September, is now running for a full 4-year term. Knudsen previously worked as a lawyer, and took on pro-bono cases of LGBTQ+ asylum applicants. Previously served as the Chairman of the Chicago Zoning Board of Appeals.

Knudsen has been endorsed by ex-Ald. Michele Smith in the runoff along with Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Dick Durbin and former Cook County Clerk David Orr.

Ward 45

JIM GARDINER

Ald. Jim Gardiner is seeking a 2nd term in this position. He faced calls for resignation in 2021, after leaked text messages from a former staffer show he used misogynistic, homophobic and derogatory language towards colleagues and constituents. He is also accused of withholding city services from critics.

Gardiner has been given campaign donations by the Chicago FOP, Chicago Fire Union, former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson, and several other unions. Ald. Gardiner nearly won re-election outright in February, earning 48% of the vote.

Ward 46

ANGELA CLAY

Clay is a lifelong resident of the 46th ward and touts her family having lived in the area for the last 80 years. She helped found Voices of Youth in Chicago Education while a student at Uplift Community High School, and was the youngest President of housing non-profit Voice of the People. Clay has been endorsed by the Chicago Democratic Socialist chapter and the Chicago Teachers Union.

Ward 48

LENI MANAA-HOPPENWORTH

Co-founder of Indivisible Illinois and ILVOTE, director of operations at Women’s March Illinois and served as a delegate for Elizabeth Warren in 2020.

Current board member and co-chair of diversity, equity, and inclusion committee with Andersonville Chamber of Commerce. Manaa-Hopennworth would be City Council’s first Filipina alderperson. She has been backed by State Rep. Theresa Mah and others.

