CHICAGO — Many Chicago residents will decide who will be their next Alderman on Tuesday.

Following the results of the Feb. 28 elections, 14 wards are still looking for their next City Council representative during the April 4 runoff election.

A handful of incumbents are fighting to keep their seats, but many newcomers are looking to win one of the positions left open by a number of retirements this year.

Here are the Chicago City Council runoff candidates for the April 4 Election:

Ward 4

NEW BOUNDARIES: This ward runs along the Lakefront from the Loop south to Hyde Park and Kenwood. It includes Grant Park, Museum Campus, Soldier Field, Northerly Island and McCormick Place.

OPEN SEAT: Incumbent Ald. Sophia King opted to run for mayor instead of another term on City Council, leaving this seat open. 6 candidates ran for the seat in February, leading to a runoff on Tuesday.

LAMONT ROBINSON

Lamont Robinson has been a State Representative since 2019, representing parts of the South Side and South Loop. He is Illinois’ first black openly gay lawmaker. In Springfield, he helped pass $15M in funding for a new South Side LGBTQ community center. Robinson also owns his own Allstate Insurance agency.

He has the backing of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (a former 4th Ward alderwoman), Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Robinson won 46.3% of the vote on February 28th.

PRENTICE BUTLER

Prentice Butler is chief of staff to outgoing Ald. Sophia King. He’s worked in the ward for 11 years in various roles. Butler says he wants to expand programs that would send mental health experts in response to 911 calls and continue Ald. King’s work on economic development.

Butler has been endorsed by Ald. King and his 4 other former opponents.

Ward 5

NEW BOUNDARIES: This ward runs along the lakefront south of downtown, from Kenwood through Hyde Park to Jackson Park. Includes University of Chicago, the Obama Presidential Library Site, Promontory Point, Museum of Science and Industry, and the Jackson Park Golf Course.

OPEN SEAT: Incumbent Leslie Hairston decided to retire after 24 years in this position, leaving this seat open. There were 11 candidates on the February 28th ballot.

MARTINA HONE

Martina Hone served as Lightfoot’s chief engagement officer for 2 years, but stepped down from that position run for this seat. She is an attorney who was born in Hyde Park, worked on Capitol Hill for 20 years, then moved home to Chicago.

DESMON YANCY

Desmon Yancy is the Director of Community Organizing for Inter-city Muslim Action Network. He helped push for a civilian police board to oversee CPD.

Earned the endorsement of outgoing Ald. Leslie Hairston. Also endorsed by CTU and SEIU. He got 26% of the vote on Feb. 28. Says he backs the CBA while Hone does not. Yancy has about $288k in campaign cash.

Ward 6

NEW BOUNDARIES: Situated in the middle of the South Side, the new ward includes parts of Englewood, Chatham and Greater Grand Crossing.

OPEN SEAT: Incumbent Ald. Roderick Sawyer unsuccessfully ran for mayor after representing this area since 2011. There were 11 candidates on the ballot in February.

RICHARD WOOTEN

Richard Wooten is a Former CPD beat liaison officer and pastor. He is the head of the non-profit organization Gathering Point Community Council and an Army veteran.

Wooten says he wants to connect police and the community and add more “family friendly” businesses to the area. He also serves as President of the Greater Chatham Alliance.

WILLIAM HALL

William Hall is the Senior pastor of St. James Community Church and has worked with Rev. Jesse Jackson at Rainbow PUSH as field director. Hall is backed by the progressive organization United Working Families and the Chicago Teachers Union, as well as Governor Pritzker and outgoing Ald. Roderick Sawyer.

Ward 10

NEW BOUNDARIES: This ward encompasses part of Chicago’s southern border with Indiana and is home to a large part of the city’s old steel mills. Covers South Chicago, South Deering, and Hegewisch.

OPEN SEAT: Incumbent Susan Sadlowski Garza is retiring. 5 candidates ran in the first round.

PETER CHICO

Peter Chico’s grandfather was a well-known union leader at U.S. Steel in the 1970’s. Chicago was born and raised in the ward and worked at various non-profits before becoming a Chicago police officer and serving on his Local School Council. Chico says he would push to keep schools open in the area and wants more economic development in the ward.

ANA GUAJARDO

Ana Guajardo is the co-founder of the United Workers’ Center in East Side and has been endorsed by Rep. Jesus “Chuy’ Garcia. She served for 7.5 years in the U.S. Army National Guard and worked as an organizer for SEIU Local 1.

Ward 11

NEW BOUNDARIES: South of downtown, this will become Chicago’s first ever majority Asian ward. It now includes Chinatown, Armour Square, Bridgeport, and parts of McKinley Park. It also includes Guaranteed Rate Field. The 11th ward was long considered a powerful area that was home to 5 Chicago mayors, including the Daley family

The two candidates below were separated by just 177 votes on February 28th, with incumbent Ald. Nicole Lee in the lead.

NICOLE LEE

Incumbent Nicole Lee was appointed to this position in March of 2022, after Patrick Daley Thompson was convicted of tax fraud. Lee is the first Chinese-American member of Chicago’s City Council, and is now running for a full 4-year term. Ald. Lee’s father was an aide to Richard M. Daley, who made a rare public appearance at a fundraiser for Lee earlier this year. She has been endorsed by Governor J.B. Pritzker, Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, and Paul Vallas, among others.

ANTHONY CIARAVINO

Anthony Ciaravino says he is a lifelong 11th ward resident. He is a Chicago Police Department employee who works as a crisis intervention team member and instructor, teaching other officers about responding to calls pertaining to mental health. Ciaravino has also served as President of Armour Square Park’s Advisory Council. He has been endorsed by the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police.

Ward 21

NEW BOUNDARIES: The new ward combines most of the old 34th ward and part of the old 21st ward. The boundaries reach all the way to the southern edge of the city, bordering Calumet Park. It also encompasses part of West Pullman to the south and Longwood Manor to the north, as well as Auburn Gresham and Brainerd.

OPEN SEAT: Incumbent Howard Brookins is leaving his seat after 20 years serving on City Council.

CORNELL DANTZLER

A Chicago firefighter for 25 years, Dantzler also served in the US Navy. He is the creator of the STEPS mentoring program for kids and formed the Community Empowerment Coalition.

RONNIE MOSLEY

Mosely is the founder of Homegrown Strategy Group. He was elected to Simeon Local School Council and serves on the board of March For Our Lives. Mosley has been endorsed by outgoing Ald. Brookins, Fr. Michael Pfleger, and Governor J.B. Pritzker. He has also received campaign donations from the Chicago Teachers Union and SEIU.

Ward 24

NEW BOUNDARIES: The ward now encompasses a large section of the city’s western border with Cicero and includes Lawndale, North Lawndale, Homan Square and Douglass Park. The area also includes the Cook County Jail and Homan Square.

MONIQUE L. SCOTT

Incumbent Ald. Monique Scott was appointed to the seat in June 2022, taking it over from her brother Michael Scott. Their father was Michael Scott Sr., a former President of the Chicago Board of Education and political operative with Mayors Washington and Daley.

Ald. Scott says she is advocating for more police and detectives for the ward, as well as affordable housing.

CREATIVE SCOTT

Scott is the owner of Creative Salon and Start to Finish. He also works as a firearms instructor and armed security guard, according to his resume.

Ward 29

NEW BOUNDARIES: A long, skinny ward that covers the city’s western border with Oak Park and Elmwood Park. Includes Columbus Park, part of Austin, North Austin, Galewood, Dunning and Mont Clare to the north.

Incumbent Ald. Chris Taliaferro was forced into a runoff race after falling just 25 votes short of the majority needed to win outright, mostly due to ballots cast in favor of several write-in candidates.

CHRIS TALIAFERRO:

Incumbent Ald. Taliaferro is seeking a 3rd term in this seat. Taliaferro serves as chairman of the powerful Public Safety Committee. He is a Marine veteran and served as a Sergeant with CPD for 23 years. He unsuccessfully ran for Cook County judge in 2022.

Ald. Taliaferro touts his work on passing the ordinance that created the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability as well as the creation of the new Soul City Corridor along Chicago Avenue in Austin that will renovate small businesses through Invest South/West.

CB JOHNSON

Johnson is an Austin native running for this seat for the 3rd time. He has worked as the head of Campaign for a Drug Free West Side for the last 20+ years and has been endorsed by Danny Davis.

Ward 30

NEW BOUNDARIES: This ward covers some of Belmont Cragin, Belmont Central, Portage Park and Kilbourn Park, as well as part of Old Irving Park.

OPEN SEAT: Alderman Ariel Reboyras is retiring after 20 years in this position.

JESSICA GUTIERREZ

Gutierrez is the daughter of former Congressman Luis Gutierrez. She previously worked with the Puerto Rican Cultural Center as Senior Policy and Community Relations Director. Gutierrez ran for this seat in 2019, forcing incumbent Ald. Reboyras into a runoff but ultimately losing by 300 votes.

RUTH CRUZ

Cruz works as an admissions director at Roosevelt University and is an elected member of the Foreman College and Career Academy Local School Council. She is supported by outgoing Ald. Reboyras as well as Aldermen Nick Sposato and Felix Cardona.

Ward 36

NEW BOUNDARIES: This ward was redrawn significantly in the battle over new boundaries inside City Council. The new 36th ward runs 8-miles east to west, starting in Ukrainian Village and West Town and running along Grand Avenue out to Montclare.

GIL VILLEGAS

Seeking a 3rd term in this seat. Ald. Villegas is the Chair of the City Council Latino Caucus who once was a close ally of Lori Lightfoot working as her floor leader. He is a Marine veteran who worked in various government agencies prior to his election, and unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2022. He has been endorsed by Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Rep. Danny Davis and Rep. Mike Quigley. Villegas got 46.49% of the vote in February.

LENOR “LORI” TORRES WHITT

Torres Whitt has been a CPS teacher for 23 years, currently working at Monroe Elementary School in Logan Square. She is endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union and United Working Families, as well as Brandon Johnson. Previously served as executive board member for CTU.

Ward 43

NEW BOUNDARIES: The ward covers most of Lincoln Park, Old Town and the Gold Coast. It includes Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, North Avenue Beach, the Chicago History Museum, and multiple theaters and concert venues. This is a hotly contested seat after Alderwoman Michele Smith retired in August of 2022, with Timmy Knudsen being appointed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot shortly after. The candidates below were separated by 407 votes in February.

TIMMY KNUDSEN

Was appointed to this seat in September, is now running for a full 4-year term. Knudsen previously worked as a lawyer, and took on pro-bono cases of LGBTQ+ asylum applicants. Previously served as the Chairman of the Chicago Zoning Board of Appeals.

Knudsen has been endorsed by ex-Ald. Michele Smith in the runoff along with Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Dick Durbin and former Cook County Clerk David Orr.

BRIAN COMER

President of the Sheffield Neighborhood Association and serves as an 18th Police District beat facilitator. Co-founded the 43rd Ward Alliance and was endorsed by the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board.

Comer is a consultant who says he would focus on fully funding police to help with crime, if elected.

Ward 45

NEW BOUNDARIES: The 45th ward sits at the northwest corner of the city and includes parts of Old Irving Park, Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park and North Edgebrook.

JIM GARDINER

Ald. Jim Gardiner is seeking a 2nd term in this position. He faced calls for resignation in 2021, after leaked text messages from a former staffer show he used misogynistic, homophobic and derogatory language towards colleagues and constituents. He is also accused of withholding city services from critics.

Gardiner has been given campaign donations by the Chicago FOP, Chicago Fire Union, former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson, and several other unions. Ald. Gardiner nearly won re-election outright in February, earning 48% of the vote.

MEGAN MATHIAS

Mathias is an attorney who owns her own law firm, as well as a single mother and elected member of her Local School Council. She has served on the board of directors for YWCA of Metro Chicago and the Coalition of Women’s Initiatives in Law. She has been endorsed by the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board and Rep. Mike Quigley.

Ward 46

NEW BOUNDARIES: The 46th ward covers most of Uptown and Buena Park, parts of Edgewater and Lakeview. It covers Montrose Harbor to the north and part of Belmont Harbor to the south. The ward is known as economically and socially diverse, with a liberal voting bloc.

OPEN SEAT: Alderman James Cappleman is retiring after 3 terms on City Council.

KIM WALZ

Longtime former staffer to Mike Quigley both at the County level and in Congress. Walz has worked for Walgreens in government relations, and previously worked for a non-profit health insurance co-op. She touts her work on prescription drugs, retail theft, and COVID vaccine access in those roles. Walz has been endorsed by Governor Pritzker, Sen. Dick Durbin, Rep. Quigley, Rep. Schakowsky, and other state and county lawmakers. Walz came in 2nd in February with 26% of the vote.

ANGELA CLAY

Clay is a lifelong resident of the 46th ward and touts her family having lived in the area for the last 80 years. She helped found Voices of Youth in Chicago Education while a student at Uplift Community High School, and was the youngest President of housing non-profit Voice of the People. Clay has been endorsed by the Chicago Democratic Socialist chapter and the Chicago Teachers Union.

Ward 48

NEW BOUNDARIES: Covers most of Edgewater, part of Uptown and Andersonville. Includes Foster Beach.

OPEN SEAT: Incumbent Harry Osterman is leaving his seat after 3 terms. 10 people ran for the seat in February.

JOE DUNNE

Vice President of real estate development for Bickerdike Redevelopment Corporation, Dunne previously worked as deputy director for the Illinois Medical District Commission and City of Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development.

He’s backed by outgoing Ald. Harry Osterman.

LENI MANAA-HOPPENWORTH

Co-founder of Indivisible Illinois and ILVOTE, director of operations at Women’s March Illinois and served as a delegate for Elizabeth Warren in 2020.

Current board member and co-chair of diversity, equity, and inclusion committee with Andersonville Chamber of Commerce. Manaa-Hopennworth would be City Council’s first Filipina alderperson. She has been backed by State Rep. Theresa Mah and others.