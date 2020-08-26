What to watch for during the Republican National Convention Wednesday night

From a site steeped in American lore: Fort McHenry, Maryland, Vice President Mike Pence stars as tonight’s GOP headliner for Day Three of the Republican National Convention.

For four years, Pence has stood by President Trump’s side as a loyal defender and emissary to conservatives. The vice president will also reportedly address the violence unfolding in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

As he accepts re-nomination for VP, Pence is expected to serve as attack dog, assaulting Democratic critics and defending the administration’s response to the coronavirus.

On nights one and two, there were lots of moments meant to appeal to women and suburban voters, and that will continue Wednesday night. But we do expect more talk about current events, including protestors in the streets and coronavirus.

In a video posted to Twitter, Democratic candidate Joe Biden told followers he spoke to the family of Jacob Blake, whose shooting by police officers in Kenosha sparked protests and unrest in the city.

“Put yourself in the shoes of every black father and black mother in this country and ask: is this what we want America to be?” Biden said.

Night 3 of the GOP convention also stars Second Lady Karen Pence and outgoing White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Like the vice president, Conway has served President Trump since 2016 when she became the first woman campaign manager to win a presidential race.

Senator Marsha Blackburn will appear, as well as Senator Joni Ernst, who is locked in a fierce reelection fight in Iowa. The party is promising more tough words about Joe Biden and “radical liberals.”

“Making sure that we take a message, not only about jobs, but also about how we’re going to set a different agenda between this president and candidate, Joe Biden,” said White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

It has been an unconventional week. President Trump has appeared from the White House, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Jerusalem.

Critics say these and other moves have crossed the line between government and politics. The 1939 Hatch Act imposes strict limits on federal civilian workers engaging in political activity.

But the White House chief of staff said Wednesday nobody outside of the Beltway cares.

Last night from the Rose Garden, the majesty of the presidency was on full display with First Lady Melanie Trump acknowledging lives lost to the coronavirus while making a pitch for her husband’s reelection.

“My deepest sympathy goes out to anyone who has lost a loved one,” she said. “I’m here because we need my husband to be our president and commander in chief for four more years.”