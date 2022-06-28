ILLINOIS — It’s Primary Election day for 2022 in Illinois and the law keeps polls open until 7 p.m. but some locations are giving a bit more time.

Specifically, six suburban Cook County precincts, spread across five separate polling places, will remain open for in-person voting until 8 p.m. Those are:

Kennedy School

Address: 1013 Division St. Chicago Heights

Precinct: 12, Bloom Township

Golf Middle School

Address: 9401 Waukegan Rd. Morton Grove

Precinct: 3, Niles Township

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School

Address: 1114 N. 22nd Ave. Melrose Park

Precinct: 14, Proviso Township

Roosevelt School

Address: 1927 S. 15th Ave. Broadview

Precinct: 44 and 88, Proviso Township

Douglas MacArthur School

Address: 1800 Chippendale Rd. Hoffman Estates

Precinct: 31, Schaumburg Township

Need to find your assigned polling place? Have your zip code, street number and street name handy then head to this State Board of Elections website.

Additional details can also be found by going to your county’s election website. Here are some quick links:

Cook

DuPage

Lake

Will

Kane

McHenry

Kankakee

DeKalb

Kendall

LaSalle

Grundy