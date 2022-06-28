ILLINOIS — It’s Primary Election day for 2022 in Illinois and the law keeps polls open until 7 p.m. but some locations are giving a bit more time.
Specifically, six suburban Cook County precincts, spread across five separate polling places, will remain open for in-person voting until 8 p.m. Those are:
Kennedy School
Address: 1013 Division St. Chicago Heights
Precinct: 12, Bloom Township
Golf Middle School
Address: 9401 Waukegan Rd. Morton Grove
Precinct: 3, Niles Township
Our Lady of Mount Carmel School
Address: 1114 N. 22nd Ave. Melrose Park
Precinct: 14, Proviso Township
Roosevelt School
Address: 1927 S. 15th Ave. Broadview
Precinct: 44 and 88, Proviso Township
Douglas MacArthur School
Address: 1800 Chippendale Rd. Hoffman Estates
Precinct: 31, Schaumburg Township
Need to find your assigned polling place? Have your zip code, street number and street name handy then head to this State Board of Elections website.
Additional details can also be found by going to your county’s election website. Here are some quick links: