CHICAGO — All nine candidates for Mayor of Chicago will face off Tuesday, Jan. 31 on WGN-TV for the Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Forum.

WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley will moderate the forum taking place 7-8:30 p.m. live from Steinmetz College Prep.

The forum can be watched in real-time, and commercial-free, on WGN-TV; the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and in the WGN News mobile app. It will also be simulcast on WGN Radio 720 AM. Viewers can follow @WGNNews on Twitter for real-time updates and join the conversation with the hashtag #WGNElection.

The following candidates are confirmed to appear:

Kam Buckner, member of the Illinois House of Representatives, 26th District

Jesús “Chuy” García, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, 4th District

Ja’Mal Green, community activist and President of My Turn to Own

Brandon Johnson, Cook County Board Commissioner, 1st District

Sophia King, Alderman of Chicago’s 4th Ward

Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Roderick Sawyer, Alderman of Chicago’s 6th Ward

Paul Vallas, former CEO of Chicago Public Schools

Willie Wilson, businessman and philanthropist

WGN News will also present “Chicago Mayoral Post-Forum Special” immediately following the forum on all aforementioned WGN-TV platforms. The half-hour analysis will be anchored by WGN News anchors Micah Materre and Ray Cortopassi with WGN political analyst Paul Lisnek.

The general election, which includes Mayor of Chicago, will take place on Feb. 28. If no single candidate crosses the 50% threshold needed to win the election outright, a runoff election will be held on April 4 between the top two vote getters.