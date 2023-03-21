CHICAGO — With two weeks until Election Day, the Chicago Mayoral runoff candidates will meet once again for a debate.

The Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Debate will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at WGN’s studios on Chicago’s North Side.

You can watch the entire Chicago Mayoral Debate right here in this article.

WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley will moderate the debate between candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson.

Vallas and Johnson will meet for their third debate since they were announced the runoff winners from the Feb. 28 election.

Additional coverage, including reaction and analysis, will follow Tuesday’s debate on WGN News at Nine with anchors Ray Cortopassi, Dina Bair and political analyst Paul Lisnek.