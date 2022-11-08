Polling places throughout the state of Illinois are scheduled to be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8.

To find your assigned polling place you can input your home address here.

If you’re unsure whether you are registered to vote or not, you can check that status here by using your first and last name, birth date, and address. This registration look-up will also tell you your district information for more localized votes.

If you are not registered to vote, same-day voter registration is available throughout the state at designated “Grace Period on Election Day” locations.

The state’s Board of Elections is concerned about misinformation and/or disinformation being spread which would prevent a qualified voter from casting their ballot. They are specifically asking for reports to be made through this link if the following are seen:

• Information that you can cast a ballot online

• Information that you can cast a ballot via text

• Incorrect requirements to vote

• Incorrect polling locations or information about closures

• Incorrect polling place hours

• Incorrect information about who is eligible to vote