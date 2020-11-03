Voter turnout records shattered as polls open in suburbs

WHEATON, Ill. — As voter turnout records have been shattered across Chicago and its surrounding suburbs from early voting, Election Day voters arrived at the DuPage County Fairgrounds to cast their ballot.

With lines not incredibly long to start the day, likely in part to the large number of early voters and mail-in voters. Despite that, Sarah Jackson was looking forward to being the first person at the polls Tuesday morning.

“I’m ready, This is the first time I’ve voted before,” Jackson said, adding that the high stakes of the election made her feel like she could not sit out.

DuPage County has posted record breaking early voting turnout numbers this election season, with more than half of registered voters casting their ballot in-person or by mail. Election officials said even with light turnout, they still expect to break records.

For Mark Rays, getting to vote is an exciting honor. Rays was born in the Philippines and is now a US Citizen.

“I think a lot of people take it for granted. The privileged right to vote here,” Rays said.

County officials said voters who still have a mail-in ballot can get it postmarked by today, or can drop it off at a mail-in drop box.