CHICAGO — The name of the Chicago mayoral race game right now is endorsements, as a pair of highly influential African-American leaders are stepping up with their endorsements Monday — as the candidates look to make gains in Chicago’s Black community.

Former mayoral candidate Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th Ward) says Paul Vallas is the right leader “At this moment.” In contrast, Congressman Danny Davis proudly endorsed Brandon Johnson.

Amid dueling press conferences on Monday, Sawyer pointed to Paul Vallas’ experience.

“We don’t need another mayor who needs to learn on the job,” Sawyer said. “We need someone who is ready – on Day 1 – to get things moving.”

Longtime westside Chicago Congressman Davis endorsed Johnson and his vision for a better, stronger, safer Chicago.

“I want a mayor who is a creative thinker who thinks beyond where we have been.”

Both Johnson and Davis began their careers as teachers.

“He is my neighbor,” Johnson said. “He is someone I’ve looked to over the years for guidance and support.”

Sawyer formed a bond with Vallas during the mayoral debates.

“I’m supporting Paul Vallas because I know he will be a mayor for all of Chicago.”

“This endorsement is special,” Vallas says, “because of Roderick’s history.”