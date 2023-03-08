CHICAGO — Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will face off in their first head-to-head televised debate before the runoff election.

Before the highly anticipated matchup on Wednesday evening, the two candidates showed off their new endorsements.

Vallas has won support from pro-business, pro-law enforcement philanthropist Willie Wilson.

“He’s the best person for the job,” Wilson said. “Anybody that wants to deal with crime and not raise taxes as well, they’re my guy.”

Wilson’s endorsement could help Vallas in his effort to reach Black voters, who overwhelmingly chose incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Wilson during the Feb. 28 election.

Johnson’s also aggressively courting that constituency and on Wednesday, he got a boost from the powerful Service Employees International Union Local 1. He already has support from the influential Chicago Teacher’s Union and United Working Families.

“We have an opportunity to elect a mayor who will build a Chicago that works for all of us,” Genie Kastrup, SEIU Local 1 president, said.

Elsewhere, allies of Johnson in the LGBTQ community questioned Vallas’ commitment to issues that they care about.

“We cannot trust Paul Vallas to lead on our city values, we can’t trust him to create a city that works for everyone that welcomes and embraces everyone,” Ald. Carlos Ramirez Rosa said.

Wednesday’s actions set the stage to begin highlighting key differences at debates if voters watch.

“Debates matter if people see them,” WGN Political Analyst Paul Lisnek said. “So part of the issue is you’ve got to tune in.”

While unions with massive political bank accounts flock to Johnson, the business community is writing large checks to Vallas, who has raked in more than $1 million in new reported cash over the last week.