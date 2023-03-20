CHICAGO — A little more than two weeks before Election Day, Chicago’s mayoral candidates picked up some key endorsements.

City and Cook County Black legislators, including the Chair of the City Council’s Black Caucus, stand behind Brandon Johnson.

“I think he has the energy, the exuberance, the vision to be a great leader for Chicago,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Johnson also picked up endorsements from the Polish community and retired Black firefighters and paramedics.

“The failures of old that have left families behind and have created this tale of two cities, we’re going to disrupt, dismantle and destroy that tale of two cities and we’re going to usher in one story for one Chicago,” Johnson said.

On Sunday, former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson and 150 faith leaders endorsed Paul Vallas. The mayoral candidate also got the nod from the Latino Leadership Council, a group of civic, business and elected officials who feel Vallas has a proven track record of prioritizing minority contracting and employment while leading Chicago Public Schools.

“We need someone who can hit the ground running. Our city is in crisis. We need a steady and proven hand. We need a workhorse and not a show horse,” said David Andalcio with the Latino Leadership Council Chair.

Vallas says he feels Monday’s endorsement is key after former rival Jesse ‘Chuy’ Garcia announced support for Johnson.

“The council represents the broader community so it’s these types of endorsements, rather than single individual endorsements, that are important,” Vallas said.

Monday night, both candidates will appear at a forum at the Chicago History Museum where the focus will be on how they plan to bring equity and unity to the Black and Latino community.