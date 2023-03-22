CHICAGO — Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas faced off once again 13 days before the Chicago mayoral runoff election.

This comes one day after the WGN’s Chicago Mayoral Debate.

The candidates for Chicago mayor – clashing in a roundtable discussion hosted by Fox32 – shared their ideas on how to improve the relationships between police and the communities they serve.

Both candidates asked to assess the performance of State’s Attorney Kim Foxx in making Chicago safer.

“She has led with an incredible amount of integrity,” Johnson said. “(She) led with a type of reform that’s needed.”

“I believe she has not been aggressive in keeping violent criminals off the street and data clearly supports it,” Vallas followed.

And when it comes to finances – Johnson answered to his plan to impose new taxes on airlines and hotel accommodations. He also wants bring back the head tax large companies pay for each employee.