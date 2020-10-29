United Center to serve as voting super site on Election Day

A statue of Michael Jordan as seen at the United Center in the wake of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois, United States. (Photo by Jason Whitman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – For the first time in the arena’s history, the United Center will be utilized as an Election Day voting Super Site.

The arena, located at 1901 W. Madison, will be open to all Chicago voters from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, and will provide same-day voter registration, Vote by Mail ballot return, and in-person voting.

In partnership with the United Center, the Chicago Board of Elections is expanding safe and accessible voting options and designating the United Center as an additional option for voters.

“We are proud to partner with the United Center to make voting even easier for Chicagoans on Election Day,” said Chicago Board of Election Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez. “We’re encouraging everyone to plan their vote – whether that’s by mail, early in person, or in person on Election Day – there are multiple options and we hope Chicagoans will choose the option most convenient for them to vote.”

According to a press release, voters who plan to register in-person on Election Day will need two forms of identification, at least one of which shows the voter’s current address. The arena will also have a Secured Drop Box available for voters to return Vote by Mail ballots in their signed, sealed Ballot Return Envelope.

All COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place at the United Center, and voters can expect to see 6 feet of distance between polling stations, plexiglass dividers, and hand sanitizer, with masks available as needed.

To access the polling location, voters will be directed to park in Lot K (gate off Adams Street) and enter via the South Atrium Entrance.

Plan your vote at ChicagoElections.gov and learn more about the Uniter Center Super Site at UnitedCenter.com/VOTE