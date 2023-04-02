CHICAGO — With about 48 hours left in the race, both mayoral candidates are busy hitting the pavement around Chicago this weekend.

Brandon Johnson spent his time in the 6th Ward, reiterating his plans to unify Chicago and ensure everyone has the same access to a quality education and good-paying jobs.

“There is more than enough for everyone in this city,” Johnson said.

“He’s going to turn Chicago around,” said Randi Weingarten from the American Teacher’s Federation. “Versus Vallas, who has failed at every job he has done.”

Paul Vallas spent time at the Ann Sather Restaurant in Lake View, where he hammered crime and public safety, but also addressed other issues, like LGBTQ rights and — like Johnson — voiced concern over the need to unify Chicago.

“We have to make sure we have a good mayor who brings people together,” said former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn who spoke on behalf of Vallas Sunday.

“The next mayor has to be the leader who can get this city back on track,” Vallas said.