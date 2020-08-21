Trump invokes ‘blood-stained sidewalks of Chicago’ while criticizing Biden during rally

SCRANTON, Pa. — President Donald Trump referenced protests and violence in Chicago among other cities when criticizing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during a rally Thursday.

“If you want a vision of your life under a Biden presidency, think of the smoldering ruins in Minneapolis, the violent anarchy of Portland, the blood-stained sidewalks of Chicago, and imagine the mayhem coming to your town,” said Trump.

The rally took place in Scranton, Pa, Joe Biden’s hometown. Trump carried the state of Pennsylvania in 2016 by less than a percentage point.

Trump’s rally also coincided with the final night of the Democratic National Convention, which included Joe Biden formally accepting the party’s nomination.