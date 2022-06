Former President Donald Trump spoke at a rally downstate in Mendon Saturday.



During the event, Trump endorsed Mary Miller for the Republican primary in Illinois’ 15th congressional district.

Miller is running against U.S. representative Rodney Davis.

And for the first time publicly, Trump endorsed Republican Darren Bailey for governor of Illinois.

Bailey met with Trump last year and has campaigned strongly on his trump loyalty.

Trump also discussed supreme court’s overturn of Roe v Wade.