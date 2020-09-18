Submit questions for the 6th Congressional debate

WGN News will air a debate for the 6th Congressional District of Illinois.

The 6th Congressional debate between Democrat Sean Casten, currently serving his first term, and Republican Jeanne Ives, will take place in a virtual format moderated by WGN-TV Political Reporter Tahman Bradley and WGN-TV Political Analyst and Political Report host Paul Lisnek.

The debate will air originally 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. on October 9, with a replay of highlights on Sunday, October 11 at 9 a.m., as part of WGN-TV’s Political Report.

What questions would you like to see the candidates answer? You may submit them using the form below.