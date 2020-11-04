Sprinkler system floods polling place inside West Town school

CHICAGO — The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners said its working to recover ballots from a polling place inside a West Town school after the sprinkler system left it partially under water Tuesday.

Officials said a sprinkler system inside James Otis Elementary School apparently went off after something went wrong with a water pipe, sending water gushing down into a polling location.

Notice to voters in Prec 37, Ward 1:

Thru 7 p.m., vote at Goldblatt's Bldg, 1615 W Chicago Av



Sprinkler System flooded precinct polling space at Otis School.

The Board is working to recover the ballots. — ChicagoElection (@ChicagoElection) November 3, 2020

A person inside caught cellphone video of water rushing into the school, but a witness on the scene said no voters were inside at the time.

The biggest question now is regarding the ballots themselves and whether any of them might have been damaged, which the election board said it’s investigating.

Potential voters who arrive in the meantime are being redirected to other nearby sites, including one inside the United Center.