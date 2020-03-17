Shortage of judges, voting equipment reported on city’s North Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago Board of Elections commissioners said Tuesday morning they were already dealing with a shortage of judges on Election Day.

Officials said the shortage was due to elderly judges dropping out amid concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19.

But at least one polling place in the 43rd Ward on the city’s North Side had a different problem.

“There’s no equipment here — we’ve been expecting it for the past four and a half hours. It should’ve been here yesterday at the very least. We have nothing right now,” said Ben Wychocki an election judge.

Election judges at the 2700 block of North Pine Grove arrived before 5 a.m. and reported there were no voting machines and no answers from the Board of Elections.

“I’m doing my duties. I want to get this thing set up. Every time I see a van drive by I go check it out just to see if it’s got the box in it. But so far we’ve got nothing,” Wychocki added.

Top officials with the city’s board of elections were vocal about concerns heading into Tuesday’s primary.

During a Tuesday conference call Chicago Board of Elections spokesman Jim Allen said he encouraged Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to go to a “Mail-only” voting strategy in Chicago due to the loss of election judges worried about COVID-19.

Problems were also reported at Truman College where voters complained that judges couldn’t get voting machines up and running.

There were also complaints about the amount of available hand sanitizer.