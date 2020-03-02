Sen. Duckworth endorses Biden for president

CHICAGO — Sen. Tammy Duckworth announced her endorsement Monday of Joe Biden for president.

The combat veteran and former Assistant Veterans Administration Secretary made the announcement on the heels of Biden’s commanding win in the South Carolina primary.

Duckworth is the seventh U.S. Senator to endorse Biden.

“I’m supporting Joe Biden because he will unite our party and country, restore dignity to the White House and rebuild trust in our government with decency, optimism and experience,” Duckworth said.

Illinois Congressmen Brad Schneider and Danny Davis have also endorsed the former vice president.

The Illinois primary is March 17.