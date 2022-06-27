CHICAGO — Illinois Secretary of State candidates hit the campaign trails on Monday to secure last-minute votes ahead of Tuesday’s primaries.

Secretary of State candidate Anna Valencia rallied with family, friends and supporters on the Near North Side. There, the Chicago City Clerk stressed the importance of local elections in the present after what she called a Republican attack on reproductive rights.

“Our vote matters, especially in local elections,” Valencia said. “Just think about who’s going to be our US senator, who’s going to be our next governor? Anything can change here in Illinois.”

Valencia came under fire for sending hundreds of emails from her city account to her lobbyist husband and his clients. However, she’s received several big endorsements, including retiring Secretary of State Jesse White.

“I feel really good. I feel like we’ve got momentum on our side,” Valencia said.

Another viable candidate made a last-minute push for people to get out and vote.

Alexi Giannoulias met with early voters in Lakeview Monday afternoon. Giannoulias spoke with WGN News after he cast his ballot two weeks ago.

“People aren’t used to a June primary. We want to encourage as many people to be a part of the process. There’s so much at stake: voting rights, crime, gun laws,” Giannoulias said.

Giannoulias held the state treasurer’s office from 2007 to 2011 and is trying to get back into politics. He’s faced some questions surrounding his tenure as loan officer for his family’s failed Broadway Bank.

Giannoulias insists he’ll bring ethics back into government.

“People are sick and tired of scandal and corruption,” Giannoulias said. “We need good government. We need true public servants. So please come out and vote and I’d be honored to earn your support.”