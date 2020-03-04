Sanders to hold Grant Park campaign rally Saturday

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHICAGO — Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a campaign rally Saturday at Grant Park’s Petrillo Music Shell.

Sanders is scheduled to hold another rally in Rockford, Ill., on Mar. 10 ahead of the Illinois Democratic Primary on Mar. 17.

Sanders is looking to shore up support in Illinois after Joe Biden’s decisive wins on Super Tuesday.

Sanders’ Grant Park Rally is free to the public, according to organizers.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

The rally is scheduled to be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.