FILE – Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Tuesday is Election Day in several states across the country.

Democrats contend Republican victories could profoundly and adversely reshape the country, eliminating abortion rights nationwide and unleashing broad threats to the very future of American democracy. Republicans say the public is tired of Pres. Biden policies amid high inflation and concerns about crime.

Inflation, abortion, crime and the future of democracy have all been at the forefront of campaigns as candidates strive to reach voters.

One-third of the Senate seats are being decided.