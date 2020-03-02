Republican candidates for Cook County State’s Attorney face off in debate on WGN-TV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two Republican candidates for Cook County State’s Attorney faced off during a commercial-free, televised debate on WGN-TV Sunday.

Moderated by WGN-TV Political Report hosts Tahman Bradley and Paul Lisnek, the debate featured two Republican candidates for Cook County State’s Attorney, Pat O’Brien (former Cook County Circuit Court Judge) and Christopher Pfannkuche (former prosecutor).

WGN previously aired a debate between the Democrat candidates for state's attorney, including: Kim Foxx, Bill Conway, Bob Fioretti and Donna More.