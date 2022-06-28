Democratic Rep. Sean Casten is projected to defeat Marie Newman for the state’s 6th Congressional District, a blue-leaning seat.

Casten flipped a suburban seat in 2018 that Republicans held for decades.

“To the voters—since 2018, you have given me a tremendous amount of trust to represent your values in Congress. For this, I am forever grateful, and you can expect more town halls and accessibility from my office,” Casten said in a statement.

Newman is a progressive first elected in 2020, when she defeated longtime Rep. Dan Lipinski, one of Congress’ last anti-abortion Democrats. She faces an ongoing House Ethics Committee investigation over whether she promised federal employment to a political opponent.

On the Republican side, six candidates faced off.