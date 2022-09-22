SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has called on two Democratic Senators to relinquish their seats in office.

This week, state Senator Emil Jones III (D-Chicago) was charged with federal obstruction of justice after lying to the FBI about taking money from SafeSpeed, an automatic traffic safety systems company, to kill legislation requiring traffic studies for automated camera systems.

WBEZ and Chicago Sun-Times report Sen. Michael Hastings (D-Frankfort) is facing abuse allegations from his estranged wife. Both outlets report that the state senator put her in a headlock and repeatedly slammed her into a door. Hastings has not been charged with any wrongdoing, however.

On Thursday, Pritzker called on both elected leaders to resign, citing that “integrity is essential to public service, and corruption for personal gain and abuse in private or public is unacceptable.”

Sen. Jones is accused of accepting bribes. And Sen. Hastings is accused of abusing women. They should answer the charges and have their day in court. But in the best interests of their constituents, these men must resign from their offices. Resigning only their leadership roles falls short of what the public should expect. I want to send a clear message to the people of Illinois: corruption and abuse have no place here.”

The governor said that Illinois residents deserve to have elected leaders focused on representing them, not holding office, not on holding office when facing serious and credible charges.