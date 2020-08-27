President Trump accepts nomination on final night of Republican National Convention

WASHINGTON — Facing a moment fraught with national crises, President Donald Trump accepted his party’s renomination on a massive White House South Lawn stage Thursday night, breaking with tradition by using the executive mansion as a political backdrop and defying pandemic guidelines to address a tightly packed, largely maskless crowd.

As troubles churned outside the gates, Trump painted an optimistic vision of America’s future, including an eventual triumph over the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 175,000 people, left millions unemployed and rewritten the rules of society. But that brighter horizon can only be secured, Trump asserted, if he defeats Joe Biden, against whom he unleashed blistering attacks meant to erase the Democrat’s lead in the polls.

“We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years,” Trump said. “At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas.”

Presenting himself as the last barrier protecting an American way of life under siege from radical forces, Trump declared the Democratic agenda as “the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee.”

As his speech brought the scaled-back Republican National Convention to a close, Trump risked inflaming a divided nation reeling from a series of calamities, including the pandemic, a major hurricane that slammed into the Gulf Coast and nights of racial unrest and violence after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot by a white Wisconsin police officer.

Trump jumped into the conversation about race by ripping professional basketball players who’ve boycotted games in a stand against police brutality and racism Thursday.

“I don’t know much about the protest, but I know their ratings have been very bad and that’s unfortunate. They’ve become like a political organization and that’s not a good thing. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or for the country,” Trump said.

It’s not just the president; all day long, senior administration officials dismissed the NBA players’ message. Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short called it, “absurd and silly.”

“I think the NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position that they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences financially,” Jared Kushner said.

During a visit to FEMA headquarters for a briefing on Hurricane Laura, Trump said he was prepared to postpone his nomination speech to travel to the Gulf Coast Thursday. But ultimately he decided to continue with the speech as planned.

After keeping a mostly low profile this week, the Democratic ticket went on offense. Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris delivered a pre-buttal to President Trump’s speech.

“At its most basic level, Donald Trump doesn’t understand the presidency. He thinks it’s all about him,” Harris said.

Speaking during Thursday night’s RNC program: Senator Mitch McConnell, Secretary Ben Carson and Ivanka Trump.

The main event came last, as the president formally accepted the nomination for a second term while driving home GOP themes heard all week.

According to speech excerpts, President Trump will say: “At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas.”

The next big moment of the campaign is likely the debates. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday Joe Biden should back out of them. However, Biden told CNN the debates will move forward.