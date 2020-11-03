Polls officially open as Illinois sets record in early voting

CHICAGO — As Election Day arrives in Chicago, the home of the Bulls and Blackhawks is being used as a polling place for voters for the first time.

The United Center is open as a polling place from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, with twelve rows where voters can cast their ballots besides the Michael Jordan statue.

The city has also set up drop boxes in special locations for Election Day, including outside the United Center, Guaranteed Rate Field and Wrigley Field.

The Chicago Board of Elections said Monday more than 756,000 people have voted early in-person or by mail-in ballot, turnout that surpasses the record from the 2016 election season.

The Board of Elections said they expect to have 90 percent of the city’s election results by 10:00 p.m. Same-day voter registration is also available to voters at all polling places.

As for suburban Cook County voters, mail-in ballots can be dropped off at one of seven super-site locations, which include:

Union Station 225 South Canal Street, Chicago, IL 60606

Cook County Clerk’s Office: 50 West Washington Street, Chicago, IL 60602

Skokie Courthouse: 5600 Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077

Rolling Meadows Courthouse: 2121 Euclid Avenue, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Maywood Courthouse: 1500 Maybrook Drive, Maywood, IL 60153

Bridgeview Courthouse: 10220 South 76th Avenue #205L, Bridgeview, IL 60455

Markham Courthouse: 16501 South Kedzie Avenue, Markham, IL 60428