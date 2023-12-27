As 2023 draws to a close, Illinois is shaping up to be at the center of the 2024 political election season. History will be made, with much of it coming in the Midwest.

The Supreme Court of Michigan has decided that former President Donald Trump can stay on the primary ballot after Colorado disqualified him for engaging in insurrection.

Trump’s legal woes — his ballot eligibility and 91 criminal counts across four cases – are sure to dominate headlines in 2024.

“It’s time for the Republican Party to unite to come together and focus our energy and resources on beating crooked Joe Biden and taking back our country,” Trump said.

Despite his troubles, polls show Trump as the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination.

The contest kicks off on Jan. 15 in Iowa.

“Let’s finish this job, I know we can,” said President Joe Biden, who is all but certain to secure his party’s nomination. Biden wanted South Carolina to vote first for Democrats on Feb. 3, but New Hampshire defied him by setting a Jan. 23 primary.

Both parties officially nominate their candidates this summer in the Midwest.

First, Republicans gather for their convention July 15-18 in Milwaukee. Democrats will follow, convening in Chicago on August 19-22.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has already voiced his excitement.

“I can’t think of a better backdrop for President Biden and Vice President Harris to tell their own individual stories,” Johnson said.

Third-party candidates are not new, but in 2024, they could play an outsize role, with well-known independents like Robert F. Kennedy and Cornel West likely to gain support. Plus, the well-financed No Labels campaign is considering candidates.

Election Day is November 5.

On the local front, Cook County voters are choosing a new State’s Attorney. As Kim Foxx leaves, former Appellate Court Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke and former Assistant State’s Attorney Clayton Harris III are competing for the Democratic nomination while perennial candidate Bob Fioretti runs as a Republican.

In the race for Congress, Danny Davis, seeking a 15th term, has been primaried by Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, policy wonk Kina Collins and Kouri Marshall, formerly of the Pritzker administration.

In the 4th district, another Democrat has been primaried. Fiery Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) is trying to unseat Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.

The marquee matchup for the GOP is in Illinois’ 12th Congressional District, which covers 34 southern counties. Former gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is challenging veteran Congressman Mike Bost.

The primary in Illinois is on March 19.

Another high-profile corruption case is on tap; House Speaker Michael Madigan’s racketeering conspiracy trial is set to begin April 1 – although his attorneys have filed for a delay.

Finally, monumental change will come to Chicago Public Schools when voters begin electing School Board members in November.

Governors Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield is scheduled for Aug. 14. Republicans have their day on Aug. 15, one week before the DNC in Chicago.