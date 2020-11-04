Kim Foxx declares victory in Cook County State’s Attorney race after O’Brien concedes

CHICAGO — In the race for Cook County State’s Attorney, incumbent Democrat Kim Foxx is projected to win a second term after Republican Pat O’Brien conceded late Tuesday night.

With Chicago’s shootings and murders up 50%, the chief prosecutor in Cook County faced criticism from a local and national level.

During the campaign, O’Brien continued to bring up how Foxx handled the Jussie Smollett case and the county’s electronic monitoring program.

In her victory speech, Foxx referenced her continued effort to make reforms to the criminal justice system.

“They were a reminder of a history in this county of a broken criminal justice system that saw men and women wrongfully convicted for crimes that they didn’t commit,” Foxx said. “They came from an era in our history that feels eerily reminiscent to this moment right now.”

O’Brien said he called the incumbent to wish her congratulations.

“A few minutes ago, I called Kim Foxx and congratulated her,” O’Brien said. “Hopefully the next four years will find us in better position that we are now.”

Foxx will now enter her second term with after beating Anita Alvarez in 2016 with 72% of the vote.